Socure, Forgerock to streamline digital onboarding customer experience

The combination of Socures AI-based risk scoring and ForgeRock’s identity and access management platform enables businesses to make real-time digital identity verification, access and authorization decisions.

The joint solution combines ForgeRock’s Identity Platform with Socures digital identity verification service for day zero customer on boarding and automated provisioning of all subsequent processes by ForgeRock. This combination ensures that only fully verified users will be onboarded through the ForgeRock provisioning process.

The ForgeRock-Socure integration reduces fraud, manual reviews and streamlines onboarding during new account opening.

The Socure ID+ platform combines artificial intelligence, unsupervised machine learning and clustering algorithms to learn customer identity from their digital footprints. By calculating risk and correlation scores, Socure ID+ empowers businesses to increase online transaction acceptance rates, as well as reduce manual reviews and fraud.

ForgeRock allows businesses to manage the complete identity lifecycle of people, services, and things. From identity to device registration, provisioning, social registration, progressive profiles, profile and privacy management, synchronization, reconciliation, and more.