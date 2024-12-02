Socket Mobile rolls out hands-free coupon processing

The Socket Mobile QX Stand is set to enable customers to scan electronic coupons by passing them under a Socket Mobile barcode scanner in auto detection mode.

Socket Mobile has around 900 software application developers registered to use Socket Mobiles software developer kit (SDK) to enable Socket Mobiles barcode scanners to be used in mobile point-of-sale, hospitality and other mobile commercial applications.

Socket Mobiles barcode scanners are designed for mobile use with smartphones and tablets using Apple, Android or Windows operating systems. When merchants place a CHS series 7Qi barcode scanner in the new QX Stand, customers can scan their coupons to redeem merchandise or present electronic coupons and tickets by passing their electronic devices or printed coupons under the barcode scanner.

Founded in 1992, Socket Mobile is a provider of mobile devices and productivity tools for retail point-of-sale, field service, healthcare, and other mobile markets. Their portfolio includes wireless handheld and hands-free barcode scanners for tablets and smartphones; handheld computers and accessories; and OEM solutions for the mobile device market.