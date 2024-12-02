Societe Generale trials biometric cards

Societe Generale biometric cards will come fitted with a fingerprint sensor. Using these cards, customers will authenticate themselves by means of their finger rather than entering the PIN code. Furthermore, contactless payments made don’t have a limit on how much is used. The card functions normally for all contact-type payments in-store, over the internet or for withdrawals.

The cardholder records their fingerprint in the Societe Generale biometric cards. The fingerprint is verified directly on the card. No element of the fingerprint transmits back to the merchant or to the bank.

The trialling of Societe Generale biometric cards is part of the bank’s strategy to continue to improve the overall user experience. This bank card is based on the F.code technology developed by IDEMIA.