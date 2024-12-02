Societe Generale to enable customers open accounts with a selfie

The French bank says it has become the first bank in France to obtain regulatory approval for this kind of facial recognition technology from CNIL, the French data protection authority, according to Find Biometrics.

Its announcement did not name a tech partner, and its system is somewhat unique in its use of what the bank calls a “dynamic selfie” – a series of selfie images from different angles. This dynamic selfie is used to match an end user to their official identity documents, allowing for reliable authentication.

Moreover, even after the face matching process is completed, Societe Generale’s app requires that the user engage in a video call with one of its representatives, or to make an appointment to perform facial recognition a second time.