Société Générale selects HPS for payments power in Africa

HPS representatives have stated that the company plans to bring its PowerCARD software suite in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model covering the payment value chain and all international and domestic schemes to enable Société Générale to launch electronic products on the market.

Africa is a key market in Société Générale’s growth strategy, the bank says. Operating in 19 African countries, the bank has 4.1 million customers, including 150,000 businesses. The project will initially focus on the migration of Société Générale’s electronic payment operations in Africa to HPS Platform for Cards Issuing, PoS and ATM acquiring activities.

