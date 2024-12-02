Societe Generale seeks startups for Global Markets Incubator

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB) is aiming to support these niche fintechs through its market expertise, as well as the backing of Le Swave incubator.

Candidates can apply until 16 November 2018. The selection process will take place during December 2018, and the six-month incubation period will begin in January 2019.

The launch of Global Markets Incubator is part of Societe Generale’s “Transform to Grow” plan.

Recently, Societe Generale acquired core banking, ID verification and card supplier Treezor, subject to approval by the French regulator ACPR.