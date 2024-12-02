Societe Generale extends coverage of SWIFT gpi to new countries in Western Europe and Asia

SWIFT, which has already launched in France and Monaco, enables the bank to grant clients access to the best experience for tracking and managing their cross-border payments. Benefits of SWIFT gpi include increased processing speed of global payments, fee transparency, real-time payment tracking, and end-to-end payment information transfer.

Societe Generale joined the SWIFT gpi initiative in 2017. The solution covers payments issued and received by Societe Generale in those 11 countries, denominated in euro or other global currencies.

Corporate treasurers will soon have access to the gpi tracker through the SG Markets platform or via host-to-host reporting solutions.