Societe Generale agrees to deploy Ducos platform

Societe Generale will use Duco’s platform to automate key reconciliation processes across all business areas, aiming to improve efficiency compared to legacy systems and spreadsheet-based processes.

It will also use Duco’s API to provide external reconciliation services to its clients in the capital markets business, to support its trade execution and clearing services..

Also, Societe Generale recently acquired core banking, ID verification and card supplier Treezor, subject to approval by the French regulator ACPR.