Social merchandising platform inaugurated by Chute

Chute Commerce represents an elongation of the Chute platform, and is implemented by trusted brands and publishers such as The New York Times, Condé Nast, Benefit Cosmetics, Taco Bell, Starbucks and Nike. Chute Commerce is compatible with ecommerce and analytics platforms. It grants online store managers a range of tools designed to incorporate personalized results, whether engagement, differentiation or ROI.

The platform functions by automating the processes of seeking and arranging of customer photos and videos and, at the same time, offering them access to particularized content to differentiate among storefronts. Retailers can underline customers with photo and video galleries at the brand, category or product level. Brands can attract both new and repeat customers with dynamic ads powered by customer-inspired photos. The media content can be used for publishing at every customer touch point, from banner ads to microsites and now to their online storefronts, product display pages and shoppable social hubs.

