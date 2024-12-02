Social media: a mere influence on online purchases in the US

More specifically, 62% of US citizens claim that Facebook and Twitter, among other sites, do not affect their decisions to purchase products.

On the other hand, only 5% argue that social media have a high degree of impact upon their purchasing decisions, while another 30% admit that social media channels may contribute to their online acquisition decisions.

Additionally, millennials, a social media audience type considered key by a number of companies, admit that social media marketing strategies bear little impact upon their online purchasing habits. Among the 4 major generation groups surveyed by the report in question, millennials (those born after 1980) were the most likely to say that social media have at least some influence on their buying decisions (50%). But millennials were nearly as likely to say social media channels have no influence at all.

Social medias influence on Americans purchasing decisions decreases with age. Among traditionalists (those born prior to 1946), 75% say that social media is not altering their purchasing behaviour. 94% of social media users say they use these channels to connect with friends and family while. 29%, say they use social media to follow trends and find product reviews and information and 20% say they visit social networking sites to comment on whats new or write product reviews.

Among consumers who follow a company on Facebook or Twitter, 34% say that social media have no influence at all on their buying decisions, while 53% say they have some influence.

Despite the findings of the report, US companies spent a combined USD 5.1 billion on social media advertising in 2013.