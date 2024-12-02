Snorrason inks deal with Handpoint, adds mPOS solution to its suite

Subsequently, Snorrason is set to provide in the future mPOS solutions via its existing payment brands such as DalPay, to merchants wanting to add in-person card payments as a complement to their online payment methods.

Founded in 1999, Handpoint is an Iceland-based provider of mobile payment services which specialises in payments on smartphones, tablets and handhelds, enabling merchants to accept all card payments including MSR, EMV and NFC.

Snorrason Holdings ehf is a provider of international payment processing services since 2004. The Snorrason Holdings family of brands includes DalPay, CCNow and MountPay and serves online merchants and ecommerce businesses from around 80 countries, in numerous currencies and languages, and across a number of payment channels, to reach customers in approximately 200 countries worldwide.

In June 2014, the acquiring financial institution Borgun launched an mPOS solution in Iceland in partnership with Handpoint.