SnapPay launches facial recognition payments for North American merchants

According to the press release, the new technology allows consumers a new way to pay at retail outlets.

Facial recognition is a new capability of SnapPay’s payment platform that enables consumers to digitally pay with a qualified digital snapshot during the checkout process. For merchants, it helps minimise the time at the checkout, aids the value proposition for more self-check out lanes in store, and helps merchants stay at the forefront with the latest technology offerings in the payments’ landscape.

Facial recognition can trigger and complete the payment transaction with a simple 3-D snapshot of the user’s face and can help merchants tie this into loyalty programmes within their brands. The technology authenticates user payment account and completes the transaction without the merchant or consumer needing to touch money.