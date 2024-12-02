SnapPay integrates Alipay, WeChat Pay for small businesses

SnapPay provides a payment solution that enables consumers to digitally pay in Chinese currency, while merchants get paid in Canadian or US currency.

The company also offers marketing solutions for clients in their native language on Chinese social platforms to drive consumer community engagement with brands at a local level.

The number of Chinese visitors, immigrants, and students in Canada per year has been rising. According to Destination Canada, there were 737,000 visitors from China in 2018, doubling the number of annual travellers since 2013, with an average annual growth rate of 16%.