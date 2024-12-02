Snapdeal to launch 5,000 ecommerce kiosks across India to reach offline customers

The launch of the kiosks will be made in collaboration with FINO PayTech, an Indian financial inclusion solutions company, which will operate the assisted centres, businessinsider.in reports. Under this partnership, the consumers will have access to the products on the website through the assisted ecommerce kiosks.

The kiosks will serve as collection and delivery points of packages since most people living in these areas usually have no permanent addresses. Additionally, they will help consumers with zero intern connectivity to shop online.

Snapdeal will be offering the kiosk-based customers a special assortment of products on its online platform, such as speakers, juicers, solar lanterns, diner sets, cameras and mobile phones. These products will be curated on a page that will require login by a FINO agent, who would place an order, collect payment, receive and deliver to people who have no permanent address.

Rishi Gupta, COO and executive director at FINO PayTech, claimed that the assisted ecommerce kiosks bring online shopping assistance to more than 70% of countrys population not connected to internet, but who are willing to explore online shopping.