Snapdeal raises USD 100 million, reaches USD 1 billion in value

Investors included Singapore state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings, asset management company BlackRock and others.

The latest fundraising is Snapdeal’s second for 2014. In February 2014, it brought in USD 134 million from eBay, Bessemer Venture Partners, Intel Capital and others. In total, Snapdeal has raised almost USD 350 million.

In March 2014, Snapdeal made the goal to reach the USD 1 billion milestone in sales in 2014, according to Kunal Bahl, founder and CEO at the company states, as cited by indiatimes.com.