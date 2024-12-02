Snapdeal plans mandatory integration with its tech platform for logistics partners

Snapdeal has invested USD 300 million in logistics tech in 2014 and 2015, and currently it is building a plug-and-play online platform to facilitate integration and cut down dependence on manual procedures as it prepares to increase delivery capacities up to 20 times, economictimes.indiatimes.com reports.

The service will come free of cost to its partners. Currently individual integration with delivery partners happens on an API to API basis and since different players have very different APIs, integration takes up to a couple of months to complete.

The platform in the works can reduce the time taken to a week, especially for partners who have some exposure to technology in their operations. Snapdeal has also created an app that will be given to partners and they will be able to use it not only for Snapdeal but also for their operations with other ecommerce companies.

The plug-and-play tech solution will also help manage new products such as the recently launched four-hour delivery service for shipment of fast-moving consumer goods in Delhi. In the coming months, most of Snapdeal`s operations will be controlled by Vulcan Express, a logistics firm, along with a couple of other large firms.

Flipkart, which is expected to spin off its logistics vertical EKart into a separate vertical, invested USD 100 million in technology early in 2016, and Paytm plans to double investment in logistics network to USD 751,50 million in 2016 fiscal year.