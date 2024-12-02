Snapdeal launches in-house ads programme to target customers

Snapdeal has made significant investments to develop advertising as an additional revenue stream, business-standard.com reports. About 10% of the 300.000 sellers on Snapdeal use Snapdeal Ads and, on average, their business doubled compared to other sellers.

The new advertising platform will allow sellers to target users based on their browsing behaviour, location and purchase history, apart from allowing them to target a specific group of customers. Snapdeal launched its native ads platform in November 2015, helping sellers list their products on its website and mobile apps.

With a USD 300 million investment over the past eight months in logistics, it seems that advertising might not be the only mode of revenue that Snapdeal is exploring.