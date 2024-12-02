Snapdeal launches home television shopping network to reach non-connected consumers

The partnership is targeted at those customers who have limited access to internet services, particularly in tier two and three cities. Snapdeal aims to take its TV shop to 100 million households across India throughout 2015. The channel is currently available for viewers on channel number 132 on the cable network and will be extended to other cable and DTH networks in the near future.

DEN Networks reaches about 13 million households in the country. Snapdeal will leverage this distribution network of DEN to provide customers with access to an assortment of products across Home, Lifestyle and Electronics categories.

The TV-shop was launched as a pilot in September 2014 and has seen a growth rate of 200% a month since inception.