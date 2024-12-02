Snapdeal, FreeCharge champion Wallet on Delivery payment method

This new feature serves two important needs for online customers - allows users to make the payment only when their package is delivered and simultaneously removes the need to handle cash and find the exact change for pay for the delivery, thedatadriver.com reports.

The launch of Wallet on Delivery (WoD) is a new solution addressed to all user concerned about Cash on Delivery (CoD), especially given the current uncertainty about availability of currency notes. The roll out of the feature is due to the integration of the Snapdeal and FreeCharge platforms, which allows users to make digital payments for digital purchases of goods & services.

The Wallet on Delivery is available starting 10 November 2016, following a progressive roll out, covering Snapdeal and FreeCharge users across the country in the near future. The FreeCharge wallet is widely used across the country to pay for utilities, cab rides, metro, phone recharges, electricity, gas, petrol, DTH and lots more. FreeCharge is also used at over 100,000 online and offline merchants like Bookmyshow, Swiggy, Zomato, Shoppers Stop, McDonalds, Cafe Coffee Day and others.