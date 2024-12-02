Snapdeal acquires Exclusively to consolidate business in luxury fashion

Snapdeal, which registers over USD 1 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) from its fashion business, expects the figure to touch USD 2 billion by the end of 2015 via the current acquisition, businesstoday.in reports. Snapdeals alleged total GMV, total value of goods sold, is around USD 2 billion at present and fashion business accounts for over 60% of the total volume.

Exclusively will continue to function as an independent website and all aspects of Exclusivelys online shopping experience will remain intact, with new collection and service augmentations in the pipeline. Snapdeal expects the luxury products portal to reach a GMV of USD 100 million by the end of 2015 and USD 1 billion by 2017.

Exclusively lists various designers on its website, including Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Arora, Anita Dongre, Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, Ritu Kumar, Varun Bahl and Neeta Lulla.