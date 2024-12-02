Snapchat to reportedly provide mobile, online payments

According to the source, the company is exploring processing peer-to-peer payments, money transfers, or mobile/online payments.

The trademarks are owned by Snapchat and filed on July 11th by an attorney at Cooley, which is known to be Snapchat’s law firm.

The two trademarks are for: “Computer application software for processing electronic payments to and from others that may be downloaded from a global computer network” and “Electronic transfer of money for others; providing electronic processing of electronic funds transfer, ACH, credit card, debit card, electronic check and electronic, mobile and online payments”.