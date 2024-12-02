Snaitech selects SafeCharge to streamline gamers experience

Snaitech offers a wide range of gaming and entertaining services online and at the point of sale, including online and mobile sports and horse racing betting, poker cash and poker tournament, bingo, lotteries and number games. By migrating to the SafeCharge Payments Engine, the gaming operator will benefit from the SafeCharge Cashier, a fully-optimised payment pages enabling secure deposit and withdrawal of funds. This new technology allows players to place bets and collect winnings to their bank accounts using the payment method of their choice across mobile and web devices.

Using SafeCharge, Snaitech benefits from a direct connection to VISA and Mastercard schemes and a variety of Italy’s popular e-wallets including PayPal, Skrill and Neteller.

For more information about SafeCharge, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.