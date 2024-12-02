Smule, Fortumo partner for direct carrier billing service

Carrier billing for Smule VIP accounts is currently available in 17 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia: Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey, and the UK. The two companies are working to make carrier billing available to consumers in additional countries.

According to the press release, on a global level less than 20% of consumers have a credit card while over 60% of people own a smartphone. This means that while smartphone owners are able to access digital entertainment, the majority of them are unable to pay for premium content.

Earlier in January 2019, Fortumo partnered with EasyPark Group to launch direct carrier billing service in Slovenia.