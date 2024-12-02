SMEs to tap into the online ecosystem via Canada Post ecommerce program

Ecommerce software solution providers will deliver a program to SMEs which will integrate incentives on shipping services by Canada Post.

Canada Post explains that the platform providers have been offering the institution shipping services such as shipping labels, rating, and tracking capabilities. By integrating their Canada Post customer account into ecommerce platforms, merchants will have access to streamlined built-in services like creating and printing shipping labels, incorporating tracking into their online stores as well as accessing convenient return process in the local market.

The incentive offer is intended for merchants who connect their new or existing online store with their Canada Post account for the first time through an approved participating solution provider such as Magento, Shopify, 3dcart, WooCommerce, Shopsite, Ordercup and ShipStation.

Canada Post reaches more than 15.3 million addresses.

