SMERGERS expands global footprint under SME-focused investment bank label

SMERGERS offers a regulated online marketplace for small business owners seeking to finance or sell their business, to connect with investors, acquirers and advisors. The company has been widely referred to as the AngelList for SMEs.

With 460 million SMEs in the world prioritising access to finance as their first need, SMERGERS is the intermediary between interested investors/acquirers and business owners, allowing them to interact directly with each other, and then helping conduct the deal by providing full-range ancillary services, including valuation, collateral preparation, due diligence, legal documentation and so on.

The platform has over 3000 businesses and members registered and has enabled many introductions. In India, the platform is used by SME business owners to connect with business buyers, PE and VC firms, banks, multi-national companies, HNI investors, strategic investors, investment banks/business brokers.