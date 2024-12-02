SMBC Nikko Securities implements Itiviti's connectivity services

Via adopting Itiviti’s market connectivity solutions, SMBC Nikko Securities has centralised its in-house automated trading (algo) system and proprietary trading desk for order management. Itiviti’s disaster recovery plan will help the company to ensure continuous trading operations.

SMBC Nikko Securities will be enabled to manage the technology underpinning their global trading business, as well as to provide top-tier services to their global clients. As Itiviti's modular technology is scalable, new execution modules can be added to support the expanding trading operations.