Smartwatch-based m-payments better received in US and China - report

According to a recent survey conducted by German market research firm GfK, 54% of Chinese and 40% of American respondents claim that they are interested in using a smartwatch-based payments method. This is compared to 27% of participants in the UK and South Korea, and 20% in Germany. Moving on to other features like health information, 70% of Chinese, 50% of American, and 43% of South Korean consumers have expressed their enthusiasm.

However, in Europe, only 33% of UK and 25% of German respondents have revealed their interest in storing their health information on their smartwatches.

The survey polled 1,000 participants in each country, namely the US, UK, Germany, South Korea and China.