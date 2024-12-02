SmartPesa rolls out Android POS solution in Southeast Asia

The solution focuses on the merchant experience by focusing to card and wallet checkout. Android POS allows for a streamlined merchant experience and updates to user interface. The payment acceptance supports card payment schemes including VISA, Mastercard, UnionPay, and JCB debit and credit cards, as well as mobile wallets including OVO wallet.

Beyond payments, the new Android POS ecosystem also brings new services for merchants, allowing them to process card and QR payment services, access loyalty schemes for point reward, coupons, cashbacks and redemption, support cash register (ECR), cloud point-of-sales, and pay-at-table solutions.

The PAX A920 Android POS is certified with CIMB Niaga in Indonesia – the acquiring bank processing and settling the card transactions. PAX A920 has passed certification by all major schemes including ADVT, MTIP, TIC and Indonesia’s local mandatory NSICCS certification.