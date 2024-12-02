SmartPesa, NetPlusDotCom to launch payment gateway in Nigeria

SmartPesa introduced its end-to-end agency banking solutions in Nigeria to provide acquiring merchants with a simplified transaction processing and detailed reconciliation reports. Due to the agreement, SmartPesa enables NetPlusDotCom to expand its offering from online ecommerce, establishing its presence in the brick-and-mortar merchant market.

NetPlusDotCom has entered the market with mPOS Bluetooth WisePad2 and desktop Standalone miniPOS WisePas2 Plus terminals, which support full chip-and-pin (Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, Verve) and contactless (payWave, payPass) payment acceptance. The accompanying mobile application is used to review transaction history, accept payments, perform refunds, complete customer balance inquiries, and allow for cash advances.