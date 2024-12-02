SmartPesa introduces softPOS in South East Asia

The solution aims to streamline the onboarding of new merchants and the ability to grow the number of businesses accepting card payments.

Working closely with VISA and Mastercard, SmartPesa’s softPOS solution will accept payWave and payPass Contactless debit and credit cards without the need for a physical terminal. In addition, softPOS also accepts Android Pay, Samsung Pay and Apple Pay payments.

SmartPesa’s existing white-label merchant payment application is softPOS ready. The development follows the card scheme guidelines for security and EMV certification. This complements the already launched and certified mPOS, miniPOS and Android POS terminals deployed in the region.