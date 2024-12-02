SmartPesa, FoodZaps team up for softPOS payment solution

This partnership enables F&B businesses to process orders and payments on any NFC-capable Android device, allowing business owners in the F&B industry to process payments on one mobile device without the need to use multiple devices or external peripherals.

Integrating softPOS onto FoodZaps’ ordering management system will streamline order and payment processes for businesses. Merchants can capture orders and process Visa PayWave and Mastercard PayPass payments directly on their cashier and mobile ordering devices, enabling cost-efficient operations. In addition, the pay-at-the-table solution provides personalised payments, creating a streamlined experience for the customer as well.