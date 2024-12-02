SmartPesa boosts VisioNets Mobey with MetaPOS

Mobey, a next-generation mPOS payment service across Indonesia, was launched by PT Visionet Data Internasional and SmartPesa earlier in 2018.

MetaPOS is a cloud point-of-sales solution designed to take orders, manage inventory and the trading activities of F&B, retail, and SME businesses in Indonesia.

The solution upgrades Mobey’s capabilities, allowing for merchants who use it to offer card and QR payment services. Customers can pay with any credit and debit card, chose from instalment payments, and immediately redeem point rewards at the time of the payment.