SmartPay, Applied Recognition team up identity verification

SmartPay’ s adoption of Applied Recognition’s (ARI) Ver-ID face recognition technology aims to verify that the person holding an identity credential is in fact the person to whom the credential was issued by comparing the photo on the credential to a ‘selfie’, taken as part of the enrollment process. SmartPay is using Ver-ID’s ‘Liveness Detection’ feature to prevent a photo or video of the ID owner from being used to spoof the system.

SmartPay is referred to as ‘The PayPal of Vietnam’, and their platform helps to connect employers with job seekers, and matching buyers with sellers. The company believes that as face recognition is clearly emerging as the core biometric technology, it should be directly integrated into business processes to create the best user experiences. SmartPay anticipates activating face recognition powered digital onboarding in early 2019.