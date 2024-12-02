SmartMetric to manufacture biometric credit card with the Advantis

The company partnered with ServiRed for this opportunity, a Spain-based card payment scheme that provides international interoperability through co-branding with Visa and MasterCard.

Advantis is an issuing technology based on the EMV standards, which provides the entire infrastructure necessary for processing payments. It focuses on addressing specific market needs by combining financial applications in the same platform: Visa, MasterCard and private label, with non-financial applications such as electronic purse, electronic signature, transport or loyalty programs.

SmartMetric will be working closely with Advantis technology to offer customers worldwide a secure fingerprint biometrics credit card fully compatible with the international EMV standards.