SmartMetric develops biometric fingerprint validated credit/debit cards

The aim of this new solution is to turn the credit/debit card into an advanced powerful electronic device with built-in biometrics, powerful processing, and gigabytes of memory. As such, to build a fully functional fingerprint reader that fits inside a standard thickness credit/debit card, SmartMetric has designed and developed extremely thin electronics mounted on cutting edge super thin multi-layer circuit board, not much thicker than a sheet of paper.

The SmartMetric fingerprint biometric scanner is powered by a Cortex processor mounted on the internal circuit board. Moreover, the card’s internal electronics have a power management system that allows for a rapid charge of the card’s internal battery once the card is inserted into a card reader or ATM. The SmartMetric card can be used in both contact and contactless card readers including ATMs.