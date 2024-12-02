SmartMetric brings live finger detection to biometric card

The process requires the card holder to simply touche the cards surface mounted square sensor that sends a detailed image of the card holders fingerprint to the cards internal processor. Then, a comparison is made with the persons pre-stored fingerprint, and in case a 100% match occurs then the cards smart card chip and/or RFID transmission is turned on. On the contrary, if a match doesn’t take place then the card remains inactive, its transaction or smart card chip will not work.

In terms of security, the card has sensing functions that are used to validate the liveness of the finger being used on the sensor. Also, scanning, matching and card activation is done in less than a second. Thanks to its embedded electronics, the SmartMetric biometric cards are able to detect whether or not the person attempting to use the card is in fact a live person or not.

In addition, SmartMetric has developed biometric cards for the banking, secure cyber and building access along with other special biometric secured cards. These include portable medical file cards for frequent travelers offered through health insurers.