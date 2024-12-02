Smartlink and MobiCash to deliver mobile services in Switzerland

Smartlink is under Swiss Banking Supervision and Licensed as a mobile money institution. Both companies aim to build a platform that serves and improves overall user experience for B2B and B2C clients in Switzerland. The first co-innovation area will be the development of protocol specifications and algorithms that will enable interoperability between MobiCashs mobile Financial Services Platform and Smartlinks Mobile Transaction Platform. The resulting mobile services platform will provide a powerful set of tools for accessible mobile banking (m-banking), mobile payment (m-payments) and mobile commerce (m-commerce) solutions.

The varied mobile agnostic transactional platform will also provide the user with access for physical, virtual, remote and proximity mobile transactions which will include, but are not limited to, NIUSSD, biometrics, NFC and QR/Bar Code access and authentication mechanisms.

Furthermore, the technology to be deployed will allow for card issuance (issuer), card acceptance (acquirer) and money transfers as well as a plethora of Value Added Services (VAS) such as bill payments, e-government services, e-ticketing, remittances and a wide range of affordable mobile financial services.

Smartlink and MobiCash have begun to set up internal structures that will allow for close co-operation and support for continued co-innovation between their leadership teams.