Smart2Pay releases WooCommerce plugin

WooCommerce is an open source ecommerce plugin for WordPress platform, designed to make online stores for merchants interested in tapping online. WooCommerce plugin enables merchants to accept payments on their WordPress websites via Smart2Pay and integrate more than 150 payment options within their online stores in one go.

The plugin offers an ecommerce solution with built-in functionalities, like detailed order tracking, various shipping options, coupon codes, customer and orders reports. The Smart2Pay plugin is compatible with WooCommerce version 2.5.0 or higher and with WordPress 4.4.2 or higher.

For more information about Smart2Pay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.