Smart2Pay releases Magento 2.0 plugin

The new payment plugin supports Magento 2.0, a new version of Magento ecommerce platform. Magento 2.0 offers a new merchant experience with its updated design that enables customisation of the checkout process, one-click account creation, integration of functionalities, access to information and improved security.

Stefan Iancu head of IT and Product of Smart2PayTM: Magento 2.0 raises the bar for the ecommerce platforms market. This redesign comes with the challenge of engaging the community to provide new plugins compatible with the new platform. Smart2PayTM is among the first payment service providers to offer a payment plugin for Magento 2.0 and continues to support its Merchants aggressive expansion strategies in an ever-changing ecommerce environment.

With the new Smart2PayTM Magento Plugin Merchants have a one stop shop for getting their payment needs solved for 80+ countries, including card processing and local payment methods, allowing them to focus on their core business. Magento is an ecommerce platform offering ecommerce solutions designed to help businesses grow and succeed online. The Magento platform is trusted by more than 150,000 businesses.

