Smart2Pay releases in-app payments Mobile SDK aimed for cards, Alipay, Wechat

Smart2Pay offers a single API for all payment services to international merchants, covering credit card and local payment options throughout the world. With Smart2Pay, the preferred local method of payment is provided to global customers.

With this release, merchants will be able to integrate additional payment options directly into their mobile application more quickly. The Smart2Pay Mobile SDK provides an interface customised to scale on mobile devices powered by Android and iOS. For customers the process is streamlined as well. They just initiate the payments from their mobile device and the SDK will handle everything else.

For more information about Smart2Pay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.