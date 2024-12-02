Smart2Pay launches card payment gateway

With this new payment gateway, Smart2Pay aims to enhance the checkout process for their customers. The product addresses both PCI and non-PCI merchants, by offering both a direct and a redirect/iframe card processing solution.

This in addition to features such as smart routing, retry logic and tokenization engine for recurring and one-click payments. For more information about Smart2Pay card processing solutions, visit: https://docs.smart2pay.com/category/card-processing/ Smart2Pay has been offering local payment services to international merchants since 2002, covering more than 80 countries worldwide.