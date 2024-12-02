Smart2Pay extends its coverage in Africa

The new payment methods integrated into Smart2Pay’s payments portfolio are M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Equitel, Tigo Pesa, Tingg, PesaLink Kenya and NIBSS Nigeria. Via the new payment options, the company extends presence in more than ten countries, amongst which Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and Tanzania.

With this new expansion, Smart2Pay customers are able to pay in real-time using mobile money on their personal mobile phones. Thus, customers are now able to deposit, withdraw, transfer money, and pay for goods and services with a mobile device. Moreover, Smart2Pay offers a single API for all payment services to international merchants, covering credit card and local payment options.

Earlier in 2018, the company increased its payment offering by integrating WeChat Pay. For more information about Smart2Pay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.