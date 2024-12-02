Smart eMoney partners Hybrid PayTech for m-payments in the Philippines

Under the terms of the agreement, SMI is set to use the HybridVIRTUO Ecosystem Platform for mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) rollout which includes a host of services for the enhanced integration with other existing payment systems. The Hybrid platform is set to enable SMI to deploy a suite of compliant mobile payment solutions for businesses and includes Hybrids HybridMPOS APPs, a mobile application built on operating systems for wireless devices such as Android, iOS, Blackberry and Windows Phone.

Hybrids platform which allows for multi-device interoperability using Bluetooth or audio-jack payment acceptance units is set to enable clients of SMI to acquire mPOS MasterCard credit card transactions, allowing processing and acceptance of card payments.

The system is compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS).

In recent news, Hybrid Paytech has selected Vodafones machine-to-machine (M2M) platform to provide connectivity for its mobile payment service.