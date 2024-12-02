Smart data exchange Jupiter Chain announces its launch

Jupiter Chains infrastructure allows for the decentralised provision of financial and data services, such as machine learning and AI, to connect local ecosystems and scale the exchange of data over a marketplace.

Jupiter Chains technology ensures the flow of permissioned digital information while ensuring the anonymity and security of personal data. This is achieved smart contracts, used to preserve privacy by returning assessment results and big data collection without revealing personal data. Identity data can be verified and stored on a secure system with data access requested and permissioned directly from the data owner via a rights management engine.

To validate and test Jupiters value proposition, inclusive finance has been chosen as a first use case. Access to finance is considered a major pain point for large excluded populations, especially in developing countries. Jupiter believes it can make a significant difference and impact in this area by providing accessible data exchange.