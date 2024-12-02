Smart card projects select NEXT Biometrics for pilot testing

The projects require smart card systems offering government grade biometric performance, multifunction capabilities and advanced management of user data and credentials. All three pilot projects are to be conducted in Asia and are planned to start in the first quarter of 2019.

They require performance similar to the mandatory requirements of the Aadhaar program in India. NEXT Biometrics’ large-area fingerprint sensors are already certified for the world’s largest biometric program, having been qualified through a rigorous testing regime and review processes to ensure uncompromised security and compliance with real-life usage requirements in India.