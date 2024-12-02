Small French ecommerce companies to develop rapidly in 2014

Most of the new players on the French ecommerce market fall into the categories of very small, small and medium-sized companies. These companies appear as more adept at matching their setup to consumers’ new habits and preferences. Research shows that in 2013 ecommerce grew eight times as fast as business at traditional retail outlets, accompanied by an increase in the number of online retailers.

The advantages of the ‘web-to-store’ approach, which uses online websites and offline retail outlets as complementary sales channels, are visible. Almost 63% of merchants who are both online and offline retailers state that they have seen positive impacts from the virtual channel on the physical outlet. In 2012, about 75% of all the merchants surveyed for the report had integrated the smartphone into their sales strategy, since 82% of them have achieved extra sales via mobile.

The report was based on a sample of more than 5,000 e-retailers, during the interval December 3rd 2013 to December 18th 2013.