Slovenia aims to become worlds first "Bitcoin City"

Thus, every store and venture located within the mall will accept cryptocurrency and operate via blockchain technology. The complex is located in the country’s capital of Ljubljana and has over 500 retail stores. Details regarding the centre’s newfound approach to Bitcoin are being headed by fintech startup Eligma.

Eligma’s cryptocurrency transaction system Elipay is being installed in several stores. Situated throughout the premises are also several one-way cryptocurrency ATMs, along with the Blockchain Think Tank and what executives call the biggest crypto mining rig in Slovenia.

Executives of BTC City said for Bitcoin Magazine they are hoping Bitcoin City will give rise to new businesses that push the cryptocurrency space toward mainstream territory and lead to further blockchain developments.