SlimPay to represent EPIF at EPC task force

The company will represent EPIF at the Request-to-Pay Mirroring Task Force, which is responsible for defining the functionalities of a new initiative called Request to Pay. In particular, the task force will examine how the directive can ease payment pains for consumers through account-to-account methods.

EPIF was created in July 2011 to represent the interests of non-banks; the association is a stakeholder in defining new payment standards across Europe.

SlimPay is an European payment provider for the subscription economy, launched in France in 2010. The company’s solution aims to enable merchants to facilitate acquisition and increase consumer lifetime value through card and direct debit payments. SlimPay operates in five markets (France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK).