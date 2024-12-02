SlimPay takes recurring payments to new European countries

In addition, Edouard de La Jonquière, Cofounder and former CEO of Mention.com is joining the company as VP Marketing.

Taking advantage of the Single European Payment Area (SEPA zone) that comprises 34 countries in Europe, the French startup is currently focused on a SEPA Direct Debit (SDD), entry-point product for recurring payments. SlimPay aims to provide any company doing business online with a range of payment products to do recurring payments. According to Jerome Traisnel, Cofounder and CEO of SlimPay, subscription is not only a form of billing cycle nor only a business model: subscription is a mode of consumption changing global commerce.

With EUR 2.4 billion processed in 28 countries in 2014, SlimPay operates recurring payments for significant players in several verticals, including EDF, SFR, Nespresso, iDTGV, SoLocal, Deezer, Bein Sport, Price Minister/Rakuten.

SlimPay enables the digital transformation of the subscription economy. With SlimPay, companies and organizations set up innovative subscriptions offers to customers and collect recurring payments more efficiently. Subscriptions increase customer loyalty and reduce the risks of payment incidents by offering secure payments via direct debit, or by combining direct debit and credit card payment.

