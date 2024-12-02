SlimPay partners Zuora to improve online subscriptions

Zuora will offer software that allows companies to manage the whole process of subscriptions and SlimPay will handle the recurring payments, rudebaguette.com reports.

SlimPlay allows customers to pay for their subscriptions directly from their bank accounts, eliminating the use of credit cards. 40% of European customers have already switched to direct debit from their bank accounts to simplify their recurring payments and another 25% said that they’re ready to do it soon, according to a study conducted by Elabe for SlimPay, the source cites.

Direct debit overcomes issues such as expiration dates, payment limits, theft or loss of bank card, etc. In addition, banks guarantee an immediate money back in the event of a Direct Debit payment error.